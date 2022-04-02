ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 350 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,671,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 401,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

SPLV stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,975,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,749,972. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.56. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $58.53 and a 12 month high of $68.86.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.