ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 74 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

ARGI Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 804 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $101,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 719.0% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after purchasing an additional 178,392 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.9% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,760 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,467,936.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.62, for a total transaction of $449,926.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,717 shares of company stock worth $29,688,195 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.23.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.25. 6,007,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,495,372. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.44 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $210.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

