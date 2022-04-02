ARGI Investment Services LLC Takes $495,000 Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 10,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 27,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

KRE traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,667,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,994,553. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.63. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

