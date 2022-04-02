Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,926 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Argo Group International worth $5,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 522.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 45,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 1,311.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 40,734 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 73,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 35,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 226,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Shares of Argo Group International stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.29 and a 200 day moving average of $51.84. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $61.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($2.73). Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARGO shares. TheStreet downgraded Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Argo Group International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Argo Group International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

Argo Group International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.