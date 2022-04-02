Arion (ARION) Price Hits $0.0018 on Exchanges

Arion (ARION) traded down 51% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Arion has a total market capitalization of $28,937.45 and approximately $229.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arion has traded 54.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00049762 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,431.88 or 0.07495189 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,649.46 or 0.99698012 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00045468 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 15,799,783 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.