Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ANET. Loop Capital raised their price target on Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.24.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $139.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.67 and its 200 day moving average is $123.12.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $12,173,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $1,767,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 727,575 shares of company stock worth $88,573,994 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 308.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 21,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 16,315 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,448,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 221.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 305.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

