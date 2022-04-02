ARK Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,928 Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 118.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 286.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $84.45 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.16 and a 12 month high of $105.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

Hasbro Profile (Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.