ARK Investment Management LLC Invests $195,000 in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Bruker by 63.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Bruker by 24.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bruker by 14.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $64.99 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $61.42 and a 12-month high of $92.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.73 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BRKR shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bruker in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

