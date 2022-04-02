ARK Investment Management LLC Invests $196,000 in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Roper Technologies by 117.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,678,000 after buying an additional 606,287 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 29.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,912,000 after buying an additional 539,896 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 2,678.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,619,000 after buying an additional 163,400 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 334.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 192,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,839,000 after buying an additional 148,081 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,664,000 after buying an additional 107,357 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

ROP opened at $476.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $449.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $412.20 and a one year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

