ARK Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,257,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 207,260 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.38% of Check-Cap worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Check-Cap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Check-Cap by 5,112.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 51,124 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Check-Cap by 784.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 79,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

CHEK stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. Check-Cap Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $1.91. The firm has a market cap of $37.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.71.

CHEK has been the subject of several research reports. Dawson James raised Check-Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check-Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

