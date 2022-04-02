ARK Investment Management LLC Takes $197,000 Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $255,661,000 after buying an additional 2,088,717 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1,413.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 565,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,697,000 after buying an additional 527,827 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,553,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 186.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 536,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,529,000 after purchasing an additional 348,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,364,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

SHOO stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.22. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $36.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $578.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHOO. Piper Sandler raised Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Steven Madden Profile (Get Rating)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.