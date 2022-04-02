Arqma (ARQ) One Day Volume Tops $2,296.00

Arqma (ARQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last week, Arqma has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Arqma has a total market cap of $430,519.10 and approximately $2,296.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0335 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,951.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,447.98 or 0.07503459 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.85 or 0.00271707 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $373.11 or 0.00811960 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00098950 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00013290 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007514 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.02 or 0.00459223 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.85 or 0.00382689 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,881,220 coins and its circulating supply is 12,836,676 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

