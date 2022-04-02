Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.55 and last traded at $67.54. 6,574 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 447,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.86.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARVN. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush lowered their target price on Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Arvinas from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.27.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.05.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 409.29% and a negative return on equity of 27.31%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1095.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ian Taylor sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $55,563.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $1,373,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,446 shares of company stock worth $4,426,923 in the last 90 days. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,505,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,961,000 after purchasing an additional 230,284 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Arvinas by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,903,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,314,000 after purchasing an additional 46,895 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Arvinas by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 953,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,357,000 after purchasing an additional 36,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,845,000 after buying an additional 39,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 208.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,008,000 after buying an additional 509,173 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

