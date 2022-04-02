Arweave Market Cap Reaches $1.34 Billion (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $40.21 or 0.00085984 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a total market cap of $1.34 billion and $56.72 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 17.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00010605 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000191 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars.

