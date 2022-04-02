Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.360-$-0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $114.50 million-$115.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.91 million.Asana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

ASAN stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,262,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,288,063. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 1.52. Asana has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Asana had a negative return on equity of 158.77% and a negative net margin of 76.19%. The business had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ASAN shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Asana from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson began coverage on Asana in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.54.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $47,075.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $1,263,454.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $351,302,500 and have sold 76,319 shares valued at $4,433,558. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Asana by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Asana by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Asana by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

