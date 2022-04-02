Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashland Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.88.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $98.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $81.93 and a fifty-two week high of $110.74.

Ashland Global ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.44 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Ashland Global’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 91.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ashland Global (Get Rating)

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.