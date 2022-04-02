Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ASMB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.02.

ASMB remained flat at $$2.06 on Friday. 1,115,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,951. Assembly Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $4.69. The company has a market cap of $98.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.35.

Assembly Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ASMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.09. As a group, analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASMB. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 11.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 52,960 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 72.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 36,904 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $1,218,000. Prosight Management LP grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 78.2% during the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 265,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 116,544 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 31.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 50,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

