AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.06. AST SpaceMobile has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $15.48.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AST SpaceMobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASTS. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,151,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 267.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 37,504 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 168,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 25,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

