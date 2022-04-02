AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.06. AST SpaceMobile has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $15.48.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AST SpaceMobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
About AST SpaceMobile (Get Rating)
AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.