Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.
ASTR stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $6.98. Astra Space has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $16.95.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Astra Space during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Astra Space during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astra Space during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Astra Space during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astra Space during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Institutional investors own 33.73% of the company’s stock.
About Astra Space
Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.
