Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $120.90

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $120.90 and last traded at $120.90, with a volume of 15386 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.37.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.46.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.86. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,627,000 after purchasing an additional 249,589 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,176,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,077,000 after acquiring an additional 34,784 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 22,868 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

