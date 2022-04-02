ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ATNI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. BWS Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

ATNI opened at $40.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day moving average is $40.68. ATN International has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.72 million, a P/E ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 0.24.

ATN International ( NASDAQ:ATNI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $187.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ATN International will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of ATN International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in shares of ATN International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 21,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of ATN International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ATN International in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of ATN International by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

