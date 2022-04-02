AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Decreased by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,891 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in AT&T by 92.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849,299 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in AT&T by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after buying an additional 11,916,885 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 98.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,558,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,200,000 after buying an additional 6,227,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $95,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on T shares. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.98. The company had a trading volume of 40,318,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,657,023. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average is $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

