aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $5.59 on Friday. aTyr Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.30.

aTyr Pharma ( NASDAQ:LIFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 72.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

