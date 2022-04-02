Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.32.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATHM shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Autohome from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Autohome by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,444,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $584,008,000 after buying an additional 1,735,612 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Autohome by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,202,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,286,000 after buying an additional 1,547,334 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in Autohome by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 6,024,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $177,590,000 after buying an additional 1,497,680 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Autohome by 163.2% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,009,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,276,000 after buying an additional 1,245,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Autohome by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,638,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,292,000 after buying an additional 1,138,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATHM traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.84. 1,256,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,229. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.22. Autohome has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $98.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.85.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The information services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $3.17. The business had revenue of $265.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.90 million. Autohome had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autohome will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.10%.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

