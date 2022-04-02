Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Buys 935 Shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUMV. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,210.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 305,808 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,644,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000.

NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,776 shares. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $29.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.46 and a 200-day moving average of $36.90.

