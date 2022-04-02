Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,479,000 after buying an additional 94,916 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 167,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after purchasing an additional 25,543 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $416.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,660,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,404,195. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $370.81 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $404.79 and its 200-day moving average is $415.02.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

