Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,955 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tufton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 173,801 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,194,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,218,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $615,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.05.

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,762,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,386,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.29. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.92 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

