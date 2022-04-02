Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,038,000 after purchasing an additional 211,911 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $409,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 381,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 357,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,427,000 after purchasing an additional 163,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,407,000 after purchasing an additional 53,465 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NULG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.79. 87,316 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.32 and its 200 day moving average is $65.12. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $34.04.

