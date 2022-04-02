Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,779 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. LVZ Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,519,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Citigroup by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Berkshire Bank lifted its position in Citigroup by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 29,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.33. 40,073,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,651,492. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.76 and a 12 month high of $80.29.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on C. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

