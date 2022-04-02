Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases 25 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,034,153,000 after buying an additional 657,340 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,884,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in ServiceNow by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 790,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $491,422,000 after buying an additional 395,021 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,610,414,000 after buying an additional 352,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 808,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $503,003,000 after buying an additional 304,079 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total transaction of $405,973.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,086 shares of company stock valued at $23,645,860. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $686.52.

NYSE NOW traded down $8.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $548.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,931,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,847. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60. The company has a market cap of $109.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 481.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $562.12 and its 200-day moving average is $611.26.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.