Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 224 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded down $7.82 on Friday, hitting $206.64. 3,993,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,172,550. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.11 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 41.39%.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

