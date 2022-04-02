Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 3,418 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,418 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in General Mills by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,003,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,956,000 after buying an additional 3,658,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in General Mills by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after buying an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 3,843.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,588,816 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 587,787.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,552,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,843,000 after buying an additional 1,551,758 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $91,560,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.09.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,992 shares of company stock worth $1,724,353 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GIS traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.85. 2,380,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,899,617. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $69.95. The company has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.79.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

