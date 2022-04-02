Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Trading Down 0.4%

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Rating) was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.55 and last traded at $25.85. Approximately 2,042 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.95.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVBH shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Avidbank in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avidbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $161.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.85.

Avidbank ( OTCMKTS:AVBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.38 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avidbank Holdings, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avidbank Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services. Through its subsidiary, it offers personal banking, corporate banking, corporate finance, and real estate lending services. The company was founded on December 17, 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

