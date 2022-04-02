Avista (NYSE:AVA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho started coverage on Avista in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $45.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.93. Avista has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $48.89. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.18 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avista will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $400,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $105,454.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $692,691. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avista during the 4th quarter valued at $31,178,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avista during the 4th quarter valued at $3,837,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avista by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,465,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,277,000 after purchasing an additional 281,045 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Avista by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 36,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Avista by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

