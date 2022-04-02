Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,382.71

Shares of Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,382.71 ($18.11) and traded as low as GBX 1,292 ($16.92). Avon Protection shares last traded at GBX 1,300 ($17.03), with a volume of 106,533 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,120 ($14.67) price target on shares of Avon Protection in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,193.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,382.29. The stock has a market cap of £401.55 million and a P/E ratio of -20.80.

In related news, insider Bruce Thompson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,009 ($13.22) per share, with a total value of £50,450 ($66,085.93). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,026 shares of company stock valued at $5,074,744.

Avon Protection Company Profile (LON:AVON)

Avon Protection plc designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

