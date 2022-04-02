Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of AX opened at $46.03 on Thursday. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $62.44.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

