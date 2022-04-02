Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of AX opened at $46.03 on Thursday. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $62.44.
