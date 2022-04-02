AXPR (AXPR) 1-Day Volume Hits $106,576.00

AXPR (AXPR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. AXPR has a total market cap of $3.02 million and approximately $106,576.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AXPR coin can now be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AXPR has traded up 63.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AXPR Profile

AXPR is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io . AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

AXPR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXPR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

