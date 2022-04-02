B. Riley Comments on Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.75). B. Riley also issued estimates for Checkpoint Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

CKPT has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of CKPT opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78. The company has a market cap of $148.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.63. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $4.64.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 106.91% and a negative net margin of 21,145.52%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 73,468.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 13,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 37,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $93,028.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

