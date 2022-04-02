Baader Bank Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €7.25 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($7.97) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.57) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.35) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.49) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.02) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €8.40 ($9.23) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aroundtown currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.87 ($7.54).

Get Aroundtown alerts:

ETR:AT1 opened at €5.22 ($5.73) on Tuesday. Aroundtown has a 1-year low of €4.62 ($5.07) and a 1-year high of €7.16 ($7.87). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €5.39 and its 200 day moving average price is €5.64.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.