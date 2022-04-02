BaaSid Trading Up 1.2% Over Last Week (BAAS)

BaaSid (BAAS) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 2nd. BaaSid has a total market cap of $7.27 million and approximately $207,371.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BaaSid coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BaaSid has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BaaSid Profile

BaaSid (BAAS) is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,200,000,000 coins. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info . BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

