BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.67 Per Share

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for BancFirst in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.67 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.19. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BancFirst’s FY2023 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BancFirst in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

BancFirst stock opened at $83.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.68 and a 200-day moving average of $70.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.25. BancFirst has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $84.82.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $121.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.65 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 14.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANF. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth about $75,605,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth about $69,011,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth about $11,666,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 576.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 122,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,359,000 after buying an additional 104,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,266,000 after buying an additional 77,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $1,640,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $194,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 28.63%.

BancFirst Company Profile (Get Rating)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

