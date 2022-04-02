Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

BBVA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.69) to €7.30 ($8.02) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.61.

BBVA stock opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average of $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $7.26.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.2611 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 675.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,542,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,619,000 after buying an additional 2,214,620 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,544,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,549,000 after buying an additional 2,051,178 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,370,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 843.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,084,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after buying an additional 969,798 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5,158.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 674,535 shares during the period. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

