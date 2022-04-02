Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Macro from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Banco Macro from an underweight rating to a hold rating and set a $17.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Banco Santander upgraded shares of Banco Macro to a hold rating and set a $17.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.13.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

BMA stock opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.36. Banco Macro has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $462.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.58 million. Banco Macro had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Equities analysts predict that Banco Macro will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Banco Macro during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Banco Macro by 117.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the second quarter worth $787,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the third quarter worth $561,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,189,000 after purchasing an additional 53,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.