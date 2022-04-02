Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

BSAC stock opened at $22.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $26.15.

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $710.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.48 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 22.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 18.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 5.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 68,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

