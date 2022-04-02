Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.
BSAC stock opened at $22.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $26.15.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 18.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 5.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 68,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.51% of the company’s stock.
Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile (Get Rating)
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC)
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.