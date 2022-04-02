Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.
SAN has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.63) price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.83.
NYSE SAN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,958,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,154,167. The company has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.28. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAN. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander by 123.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.
Banco Santander Company Profile (Get Rating)
Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.
