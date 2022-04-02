Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

SAN has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.63) price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.83.

NYSE SAN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,958,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,154,167. The company has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.28. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 17.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAN. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander by 123.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

