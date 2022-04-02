Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Trading Up 3.7%

Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.41 and last traded at $11.41. Approximately 9,859 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 291% from the average daily volume of 2,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average is $9.55.

Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BLMIF)

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Romania, and internationally. It operates through Households, Private Banking, Small and Micro Businesses, Mid-Sized Businesses, Corporate, Institutional Entities, and Financial Management segments.

