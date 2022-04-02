Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Trading Up 3.7%

Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.41 and last traded at $11.41. Approximately 9,859 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 291% from the average daily volume of 2,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average is $9.55.
Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BLMIF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (BLMIF)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.