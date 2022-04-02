Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BAC. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.64.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC stock opened at $40.90 on Thursday. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.34 and its 200-day moving average is $44.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $3,425,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $819,000. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $441,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $646,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $591,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.