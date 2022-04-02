Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) PT Raised to C$163.00

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) had its target price boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$161.00 to C$163.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BMO. Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Europe upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Desjardins upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$161.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.31.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $116.99 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $88.98 and a fifty-two week high of $122.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.94.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 26.09%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 41.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

