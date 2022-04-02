Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $60.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their prior target price of $68.00.

BK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.87.

BK stock opened at $49.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.68. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $45.80 and a one year high of $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,821,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 217,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,280,000 after buying an additional 15,254 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 220,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,420,000 after buying an additional 60,098 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 60,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

