BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $50.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BankUnited from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.00.

Get BankUnited alerts:

NYSE BKU traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.88. 1,525,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,463. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $49.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.23.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $251.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.29 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 20.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BankUnited by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,706,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,196,000 after buying an additional 49,635 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 2,571.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 108,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 104,159 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,285,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,402,000 after purchasing an additional 136,636 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 102,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile (Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.